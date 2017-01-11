Notre Dame hoops team helps out Michiana seniors

The Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team donated their time and team chemistry to help out senior citizens in Michiana.

Instead of practicing free throws on their day off, the number six team in the land, was packaging meals for patrons at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Niele Ivey is an assistant coach with the team.

“I just love that our kids want to give back in any way possible. There are so many people out there that are hungry and don’t have opportunities to get food. Just the fact that we are here we are so happy,” said Ivey.

Junior Kathryn Westbeld and her teammates know how fortunate they are and say it’s all about perspective.

“Just walking in here and seeing all the food, and thinking about how blessed we are. We have everything that we could possibly need and more,” said Westbeld.

And even though the Irish have recently dropped in the national rankings, to use their day off to help those in need helps build that ever growing chemistry.

“Our day off for them to spend time is such a great team building for us. We always try to find ways for us to be together – even when we are not practicing.. We are trying to have fun for a great cause so its good to be with the team,” said Ivey.

Next up on the court or the Irish, the Pitt Panthers Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion.