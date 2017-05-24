Notre Dame hosts job fairs in hopes of filling more than 100 positions

Notre Dame is currently looking to fill more than 100 positions.

Wednesday was the first of two job fairs for the university and the line was out of the door.

Notre Dame is looking to hire people for part time and full time positions that were created by campus growth and normal job turnover.

The next jobs fair is on Saturday, June 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kroc Center on Western Avenue.

If you go, the university says dress professionally and be ready for interviews.