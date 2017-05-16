Notre Dame is responding to an NCAA pledge for diversity

The University of Notre Dame is responding to an NCAA pledge for diversity.

The pledge calls for all schools to agree to increase diversity when hiring coaches.

Every school has signed the pledge except for Notre Dame and Boston Colleges, according to the Washington Post.

Notre Dame says they won’t sign the pledge because they don’t think it’s needed.

In a statement to ABC57 News Notre Dame said:

“Notre Dame as an institution encourages minority recruitment across the board and not something that should be the purview of athletics alone.”