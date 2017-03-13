Notre Dame law student found deceased Sunday

The University of Notre Dame announced the passing of one of its students over the weekend.

University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. expressed his condolences to family and friends of 30-year-old Travis McElmurry.

He was a first year law student.

McElmurry was from Granada Hills, California.

He was found in his off campus residence Sunday evening.

“As a university community, we mourn Travis’ passing,” Father Jenkins said in a press release. “Our prayers are with his family and many friends. May God grant them consolation in this time of sorrow, and may Notre Dame, Our Lady, watch over them.”

St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

He said no foul play is suspected.

