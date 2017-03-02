Notre Dame sends Vasturia, Beachem out winners on senior night

In his last game ever at Purcell Pavilion, V.J. Beachem poured in a game high 22 points to help 19th ranked Notre Dame (22-7, 12-5) defeat Boston College 82-66 Wednesday night.

Steve Vasturia chipped in 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, and Bonzie Colson collected his 18th double-double of the season. The Irish still alive for a share of the ACC regular season title, but do need some help this upcoming weekend. If Notre Dame defeats Louisville Saturday and Duke defeats North Carolina, the Irish will grab a share of the title.

Mike Brey's team can finish anywhere from 1st to 5th in the conference.