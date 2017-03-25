Notre Dame shoots its way to 7th Elite Eight in 8 years

Notre Dame Head Coach Muffet McGraw said this week her team could be a lot more dangerous on the offensive end even with star Brianna Turner out.

Friday night proved exactly that as Notre Dame routed Ohio State 99-76 in the Lexington Regional, moving on to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in eight years. Arike Ogunbowale finished with a career high 32 points on 11-22 shooting.

Notre Dame shot well all over the floor on Friday night, connecting on 52.3% (34-for-65) from the floor, 50.0% from three (12-for-24) and 95.0% from the foul line (19-for-20).

The 99 points scored tonight set a program record for points in an NCAA Tournament game. Freshman Erin Boley scored 14 points, one off of her career high, while fellow freshman Jackie Young added 13 more. Sophomore Marina Mabrey scored 16 as freshmen or sophomores combined to score 73 points in the contest.

Notre Dame will battle Stanford Sunday at Noon ET. The Cardinal knocked out Notre Dame last year in the same arena. The Irish are looking to get back to the Final Four for the sixth time in seven years.