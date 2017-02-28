Notre Dame student to meet with president, attend speech

A University of Notre Dame sophomore will meet with President Donald Trump before he gives a speech to the joint session of Congress. She will also attend the speech as a guest of President Trump and his wife Melania.

The White House released a list of the people the Trumps invited to Tuesday evening's speech.

Megan Crowley: At 15 months old, Megan was diagnosed with Pompe Disease and not expected to live more than a few short years. To look for a cure, her father founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals, a five-person startup that he built into a 100-person company. Megan, age 20, is now a sophomore at Notre Dame.

Megan's father posted on Facebook she and her family will meet with the president privately to discuss the needs of people living with rare diseases.