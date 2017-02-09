Notre Dame students rally against Trump's executive order

Thursday, Notre Dame students rallied against President Donald Trump's executive order.

According to students, the gathering is to show their support for citizens of the seven banned countries and refugees affected by the January 27th executive order.

“We’re here today to stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees and Muslims who are affected by the proposed ban, the proposed law. We are against Islamophobia, the anti immigrant sentiment that going on right now,” said Jessica Pederoza, student.

Notre Dame isn't the only campus rallying against Trump's executive order this is something happening nationally across college campuses