Notre Dame survive against Princeton, on to the round of 32
Notre Dame's men's basketball team beat Princeton 60-58 in the first round of the NCAA tourney in Buffalo New York.
#NotreDame moving on. 60-58 the final! pic.twitter.com/L9SL7unK0P— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017
#NotreDame appears to have survived! 0.4 left, #Irish to the line. Devin Cannady misses potential GW 3 with 3 seconds left— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017
#Princeton with the bucket. #Irish up 1 with 12.8 to go— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017
19.7 to go | #Princeton has the ball with a chance to tie. "OHHHHHH DOCTOR!" pic.twitter.com/1egSyXaol9— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017
7:34 left in the game, #NotreDame leads #Princeton 52-45. #Irish shooting 47% Former @marianhsknights Devin Cannady with7 pts for #Princeton— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017
#Irish beginning to open it up. 45-34 with 13:37 to go. #Princeton TO. Matt Farrell with game high 15 pts including 7 here in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/L9sC7a0fc5— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017
Halftime. #Irish lead by 6. Shoot 47% from the field. #Princeton goes 5-17 from three pt range pic.twitter.com/ZgB68TaRKk— Jack Wascher (@JackABC57) March 16, 2017