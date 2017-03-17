Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Notre Dame survive against Princeton, on to the round of 32

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Mar 16, 2017 3:53 PM EST | Updated: Mar 17, 2017 1:49 AM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. -

Notre Dame's men's basketball team beat Princeton 60-58 in the first round of the NCAA tourney in Buffalo New York.

