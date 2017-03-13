Notre Dame WBB back in NCAA Tournament, earn number one seed

For the 12th time in program history, and 4th time in a row, Notre Dame earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish will be the one seed in the Lexington region, going up against 16th seeded Robert Morris Friday March 17th at 7:30. First and second round games will be played at Purcell Pavilion with Notre Dame taking on the winner of Purdue and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Muffet McGraw's team will head into the tournament winners of their last 15 and will look to get to the Final Four for the sixth time in seven years. The Irish face a potential Sweet 16 matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats who would be playing on their homecourt, and also a potential rematch with the Stanford Cardinal, should Notre Dame reach the Elite 8. The Cardinal knocked the Irish out of the 2016 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

"We're really focused on every game seriously taking it one game at a time, I think last year we looked ahead a little more than we should've so for us just focusing one game at a time, which is what we preach every year," Lindsay Allen said.

"It's a big motivation for myself, I'm a year wiser and more experienced and I know everything that the tournament brings so I'm really excited to get another chance at it with my teammates," Arike Ogunbowale said.

"There's a lot of good teams in our bracket so there's not really any looking forward, especially how we ended last year, it really is just taking it one game at a time," Kathryn Westbeld said.