Notre Dame women look to move on without Turner

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The news Notre Dame did not want to hear about Brianna Turner came true Tuesday.

Turner completely tore her ACL, and partially tore her lateral meniscus, effectively ending her season. The junior from Houston has taken it in stride tweeting out numerous messages

No one feels worse for Turner, who also dislocated her shoulder last year that ultimately required surgery, than her head coach Muffet McGraw.

"Breaks your heart to see them at this point in the season when we're just starting to peak, things are going really well and you just hate to see it happen to anyone but certainly when it's your All-American who is defensive player of the year and somebody that we want to get the ball to, I mean it has to change pretty much everything we do. She's trying to stay positive but it's hard I think everytime you look at her you want to break into tears and she's probably handled it better than I am," McGraw said.

Notre Dame will play Ohio State Friday in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena at 7 PM.

