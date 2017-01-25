Notre Dame Women's Basketball excited to be home

Muffet McGraw's team has experienced a brutal last month.

The Irish have only dropped two games, but have played 10 of 12 away from Purcell Pavilion, including a school record six consecutive true road games.

"Oh, so good to be home," McGraw said Tuesday.

So after more than a month of hotels, airports, and visiting locker rooms, the Irish enjoy a nice stretch in front of their home crowd.

"I'm excited for our fans, I mean this has been a brutal stretch, we've really just managed to get through it and now we just really need to start moving forward but I think the fans are really going to help us," McGraw said.

Six out of Notre Dame's last nine games will come at Purcell Pavilion, and will make McGraw's players more accustomed to a normal routine.

"I know they're excited about it, just to be back in the friendly confines of Purcell Pavilion because I think we'll shoot the ball a lot better and just to have that comfort and getting a little more rest," McGraw said.

And as they begin to hit the homestretch of their season, McGraw added Tuesday that just because her team is back at home, doesn't mean there's still not a bulls-eye on the back of this program.

"It's important for us to take every game and know it's really important, you know we slipped up at NC State and we've really got to be ready for every game," McGraw said.

The 8th ranked Irish battle 12th ranked Duke Thursday at 7 pm at Purcell Pavilion

