Oaklawn Psychiatric Center staff participating in Naloxone training

More people will be getting their hands on a kit that can reverse a drug overdose to help combat the opioid epidemic. Today, the people who deal with the issue hands-on will join the effort.

Gweedo’s Purple Shamrocks, a 501c3 non-profit, will facilitate training the employees at Oaklawn Psychiatric Center on how to use Naloxone kits. The organization partnered up with Overdose Lifeline, Inc. and will distribute the kits for free.

Each staff member will learn how to properly use the kit if an opioid overdose is present.

They will be a valuable resource to the center, especially since they work with opioid addicts on a regular basis.

Distributing Naloxone kits is legal in the state of Indiana thanks to Aaron’s Law, which allows organizations to give them out without a prescription.

Gweedo’s Purple Shamrocks wants to continue educating the Michiana community on how to use the potentially life-saving kit.

Recently in October, they handed out more than sixty free kits to the Elkhart community and hosted a training session at Pierre Moran Middle School.

The training begins at Oaklawn in South Bend at noon on Tuesday.