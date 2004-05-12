Obama commutes 330 sentences, most in single day

By Allie Malloy and Kevin Liptak CNN

(CNN) -- President Barack Obama granted 330 commutations, the White House announced Thursday, the most commutations given in a single day by a US president. [Full list at bottom of story]

The announcement comes within 24 hours of the transfer of power from Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.

A White House official told CNN this is Obama's final batch of clemency.

The move brings the total number of individuals who sentences Obama reduced to a total of 1,715, including 568 who had been sentenced to life in prison.

The large majority of sentences Obama commuted Thursday -- and in total -- were those that came from nonviolent drug offenses.

If these are Obama's final acts of clemency that would apparently close the door on such an action for former American prisoner of war Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has asked Obama for a pardon, Justice Department officials told CNN in December.

Bergdahl faces charges for leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009. His court-martial is scheduled for February 6.

Trump has been a staunch critic of Bergdahl and the prisoner swap made under Obama.

In 2014, Bergdahl was released after nearly five years in captivity by the Taliban in exchange five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

During the campaign, Trump frequently called Bergdahl a "traitor" and suggested that he should face harsher punishment.

Earlier this week, Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks.

Obama has granted more commutations than any previous president, even surpassing the number of commutations granted by the past 13 presidents combined.

"The President set out to reinvigorate clemency, and he has done just that," White House Counsel Neil Eggleston said Thursday.

Eggleston said that those granted clemency under Obama were granted a second chance because "the President sees the potential in you."

Many of those whose punishments he's reduced were incarcerated for crimes involving crack cocaine, which had with mandatory sentences that were longer than those for the drug's powdered version. The discrepancy -- a byproduct of the war on drugs -- overwhelmingly affected African-Americans.

Obama had hoped for legislation to permanently end the disparities in sentencing laws. While an unlikely group of activists have pushed in Congress for a bill that would alter mandatory minimums and reform the prison system, no legislation passed from the effort.

Instead, Obama encouraged Americans serving lengthy terms to apply for clemency, prompting a flood of applications to his Justice Department. A group of legal aid groups established the Clemency Project to help screen applicants and complete the required paperwork.

WASHINGTON – Today, the President granted commutation of sentence to 330 individuals:

Abdulmuntaqim Ad-Deen – Baltimore, MD

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; District of Maryland

Sentence: 235 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (October 8, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Lesly Alexis – Boca Raton, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine powder and more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 384 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (July 29, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months' imprisonment.

Gary J. Anderson – Barre, VT

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute MDMA; distribution of MDMA; District of Massachusetts

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 16, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 18, 2017.

Terry Anderson – Mabank, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to launder money; Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (May 1, 1997) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Kevin Lavon Andrews – Clearwater, FL

Offense: Carrying or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; 120 months' supervised release (February 11, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 156 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Daniel Ary, Jr. – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 180 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (March 6, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Demetrius S. Autery – Winter Haven, FL

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 4, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Connie Avalos – Menifee, CA Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of Kentucky Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 30, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

Derrick L. Baines – Kansas City, MO Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 27, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Tonya Barney – Ivins, UT Offense: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; District of Utah Sentence: 204 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 10, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

David Barren – Pittsburgh, PA Offense: Conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine; conspiracy to structure financial transactions; concealment money laundering (31 counts); structuring (two counts); money laundering – avoid reporting requirements (six counts); promotion money laundering (2 counts); money laundering over $10,000 (seven counts); District of Maryland Sentence: Life imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (August 11, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

Herman Barron, III – Brooklyn, NY Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of Tennessee Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 25, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Tony Barrow – New York, NY Offense: Importation of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; District of Puerto Rico Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 4 years’ supervised release (November 16, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Senaca Bartlett – Chicago, IL Offense: Possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (“crack cocaine”); Western District of Wisconsin Sentence: 210 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 29, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Christopher Bass – Orlando, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 10, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment.

Damion Rurshe Bates – Kalamazoo, MI

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine); Western District of Michigan

Sentence: 210 months' imprisonment; 5 years' supervised release (February 22, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Todd Begley – Nashville, TN Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; Middle District of Tennessee Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 27, 1995) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Carolyn Ann Bell – Lawton, OK

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (May 21, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Curtis Bell – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; distribution of cocaine and aiding and abetting; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release (May 22, 1995) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017. Henry P. Bennett, Jr. – Huger, SC

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine (three counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine (three counts); District of South Carolina 2. Supervised release violation; District of South Carolina Sentence: 1. Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (December 18, 2008) 2. 33 months’ imprisonment (concurrent) (December 18, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 273 months' imprisonment.

Dorian Lee Benoit – Lake Charles, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 30, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Christopher Bernard – Shreveport, LA Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 30, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Elaine Beston – Great Falls, MT

Offense: Conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; District of Montana

Sentence: 192 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (July 16, 2008); amended to 180 months' imprisonment (July 20, 2015) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

James Zell Bishop – Bay Minette, AL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Southern District of Alabama Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 21, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Benjamin Blount – Oakdale, LA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 8, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Walter Bradberry – Mobile, AL Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine; Northern District of Florida Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 28, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alonzo F. Brooks – Asheville, NC

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 26, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Adrian R. Brown – Athens, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 15 kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; conspiracy to knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct unlawful financial transactions affecting interstate commerce; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 12, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Jerome Brown – Pittsburgh, PA Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Pennsylvania Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 11, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Rodney Rodriguez Brown – Atmore, AL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Southern District of Alabama Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 months’ supervised release (June 5, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Pamela Brownlee – Decatur, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine base (three counts); Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 188 months' imprisonment; four years' supervised release (December 19, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Thomas Burton – Plain Dealing, LA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of firearms during a drug trafficking crime; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (May 17, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment.

Tiara Buskey – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $500 fine (November 8, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Jeffrey Calhoun – Long Beach, CA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts); Central District of California

Sentence: 264 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 8, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Willie Albert Cannon – Tampa, FL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); possession of a firearm; Middle District of Florida Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 17, 1995); amended to 352 months’ imprisonment (June 12, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Jose Carmona – Philadelphia, PA Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; Eastern District of Pennsylvania Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 10, 1993) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Ramiro Cervantes – Blountsville, AL

Offense: Attempting to possess with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 324 months' imprisonment; 120 months' supervised release; $2,000 fine (January 23, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

John Dennis Chapman – Piedmont, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine; conspiring to launder monetary instruments; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 4, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Raul Chavez – San Jose, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of California

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 60 months' supervised release (December 18, 2000) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months' imprisonment.

Artrone Cheatham – Montgomery, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: 235 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (September 23, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Calvin Burkett Clark – Jefferson, SC Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 13, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

Kenneth Clark – Calumet City, IL Offense: Possession of cocaine base (crack) with the intent to distribute; Central District of Illinois Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 19, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.

Jeffrey Glynn Coleman – Milwaukee, WI

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine; Eastern District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 2, 2006); amend to 240 months' imprisonment (December 17, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Cassandra Collins – Jefferson, TX Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 4, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Ladarius Venice Cook – Florissant, MO Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (crack); felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Missouri Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (June 28, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Cortez Cooper – Harvey, IL Offense: 1. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Illinois

2. Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; use of a telephone in the commission of a felony drug trafficking offense (two counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: 1. 120 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 29, 2004)

2. 240 months’ imprisonment (concurrent); eight years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (August 2, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Trenton A. Copeland – Pensacola, FL Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine; Northern District of Florida Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 23, 2012) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

John Timothy Cotton – Houston, TX Offense: Continuing Criminal Enterprise; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 26, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Johnnie L. Cotton – Venice, IL Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Illinois Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $900 fine (August 15, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Timothy G. Craig – Greenville, SC Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; District of South Carolina Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 8, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Japlin Cureton – Charlotte, NC Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 8 years’ supervised release (September 29, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Steven Jermonte Cureton – Huntersville, NC Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, marijuana, and 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine a/k/a ecstasy; Western District of North Carolina Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 11, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Keith Adell Dancer – Waco, TX Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine; Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $3,000 fine (February 16, 1995) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Timothy Lashaun Dandridge – Midfield, AL Offense: Unlawful distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base (three counts); unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; unlawful possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Alabama Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (January 9, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Terrance H. Darby – Newark, NJ

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; District of New Jersey

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; four years' supervised release (April 3, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Emanuel Jurel Davidson – Columbus, OH

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $2,000 fine (June 2, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Shondu Maurice Dawson – Raleigh, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack) and more than 500 grams of cocaine; carried a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possess said firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 241 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (April 12, 2005); amended to 214 months' imprisonment (September 19, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Gary Allen Day – West Monroe, LA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (October 11, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Maria Aide Delgado – Weslaco, TX Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, 218.5 kilograms of marijuana (two counts); Southern District of Texas 2. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 1. 100 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release; $15,000 fine (October 10, 2007) 2. 240 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); 10 years’ supervised release (April 19, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence for conviction imposed in the Western District of Louisiana commuted to 110 months and unpaid balance of $15,000 fine imposed in the Southern District of Texas remitted when her sentence expires.

Damon Andre Dill – Chester, PA Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Pennsylvania Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (September 5, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Qustion Dingle – Okeechobee, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession of a quantity of crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 216 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (May 1, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of the $1,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Michael A. Douglas, Jr. – Lynchburg, VA Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1500 fine (April 25, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Dezmend Rashawn Doweary – Norfolk, VA Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin; Eastern District of Virginia Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 22, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Lourdes Castro Duenas – Mangilao, Guam Offense: Criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride (ICE); possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute; District of Guam Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 2, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

Alton J. Easley – Kansas City, KS

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of crack cocaine; conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (May 2, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Keith Edgerson – Ann Arbor, MI Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Michigan Sentence: 294 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (June 6, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Christopher Demetrius Elliott – Brandon, FL Offense: Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; Northern District of Florida Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 14, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Carla Grace Engler – Dubuque, IA Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) within 1,000 feet of a protected location; attempting to manufacture five grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) within 1,000 feet of a protected location (two counts); possession of red phosphorus knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine; failure to appear on pretrial release; Northern District of Iowa Sentence: 361 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 12, 2006); amended to 325 months’ imprisonment (March 21, 2015) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Michael Delevan Engles – Tulsa, OK Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm (two counts); possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and sentencing enhancement; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Oklahoma Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (February 24, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 270 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Travis J. Every – Harvey, LA Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (2 counts); distribution of less than 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride; distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base; conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Louisiana Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 3, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 175 months’ imprisonment.

Paul S. Fields – Emmalena, KY Offense: Manufacture of over 100 marijuana plants; Eastern District of Tennessee Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 26, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 10 years’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Linda Finch –Anniston, AL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Northern District of Alabama Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 1, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Carroll James Flowers – Galena, KS

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture or distribute more than one kilogram of methamphetamine; District of Kansas

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 19, 2002) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Chauncey Floyd – Spartanburg, SC Offense: Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine; District of South Carolina Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 26, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Lance Foster – Gary, IN Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine/aiding and abetting; Northern District of Indiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 15, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, and conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Stacy Dean Foster- Bethel, OK Offense: Attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; establishment of manufacturing operations; Eastern District of Oklahoma Sentence: 352 months’ imprisonment; 4 years’ supervised release (June 13, 2006); amended to 295 months’ imprisonment (August 17, 2016) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Robert L. Franklin – Montgomery, AL

Offense: Engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting; distribution of cocaine base (2 counts); distribution of cocaine; carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking charge; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (May 22, 1995) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment

James Anthony Frink – Chadbourn, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack); distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and aiding and abetting (three counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 187 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $9,050 fine (January 7, 2008); amended to 180 months’ imprisonment (December 16, 2014) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $9,050 fine remitted.

Mike Fulton – Winterville, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of firearm by convicted felon; Middle District of Georgia Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (January 10, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Melvin Fudge – Grand Rapids, MI Offense: Committing a drug trafficking offense within 1,000 feet of a school; Western District of Michigan Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine (October 28, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of the $10,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Jose Luis Garcia – Gretna, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five counts); Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $25,000 fine (March 20, 1996) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of $25,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Juan Garcia – Tyler, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana; aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute marijuana; witness tampering; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (September 28, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Raymond Garcia – Las Vegas, NV Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; District of Nevada Sentence: 293 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 13, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Rene Garcia, Jr. – Independence, MO Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Missouri Sentence: 327 months' imprisonment, five years' supervised release, $261,600 fine (September 3, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of $261,600 fine remitted.

Antonio Maurice Gardner – Temple, TX Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of “crack” cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance, within 1,000 feet of a public school; aiding and abetting; Western District of Texas Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 4, 2006); $1,000 fine Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Reginald Stern Gardner – Mason City, IA Offense: 1. Possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of cocaine base, cocaine, and marijuana after having previously been convicted of two felony drug offenses; Northern District of Iowa 2. Escape from custody; Northern District of Iowa Sentence: 1. 360 months' imprisonment (consecutive); eight years' supervised release (May 12, 2004) 2. 24 months' imprisonment (May 12, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 234 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Gregory A. Garton – Casper, WY Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting; distribution of methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (three counts); District of Wyoming Sentence: 900 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,200 fine (April 9, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $2,200 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Dustin Gary – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: 1. Criminal conspiracy; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Pennsylvania 2. Possession of a prohibited object (marijuana) while in prison; District of New Jersey Sentence 1. 292 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release, $1,500 fine (September 12, 2002); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (July 8, 2008) 2. Six months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (October 17, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Robert Raymond Garza – Harlingen, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (January 30, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment.

Tavaris Gay – Miami, FL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida Sentence: 200 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (June 18, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 130 months’ imprisonment, and unpaid balance of $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Eric German – Haughton, LA Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 15, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Daniel Gilliam – Columbia, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 222 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 28, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Troy Gilmore - Eutawville, SC Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and cocaine base; conspiracy to launder money; District of South Carolina Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 10, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Terry Glasscock – Lebanon, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine; using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime or possessing a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of such crime; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 425 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (September 17, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 295 months' imprisonment.

Earl Glenn, Jr. – Chester, SC Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of crack cocaine; District of South Carolina Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 20, 2012) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Waymon Audra Goodley – Hillsboro, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; use of a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a drug felony (two counts); Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 19, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017

William Goodwill - Decatur, IL Offense: Distribution of fifty or more grams of cocaine base; Central District of Illinois Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 20, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Robby Joe Goram –Eight Mile, AL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine; Southern District of Alabama Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 12, 2010) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 140 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

William Leonardo Graham – Essex, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 6, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Wilbert Decosta Greaves – Jacksonville, NC Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base; Eastern District of North Carolina Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release; $17,100 fine (January 4, 1996) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Charles Lee Green – Ville Platte, LA Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (crack); Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 23, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Samuel Green – Wilmington, DE Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; felon in possession of firearms; District of Delaware Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 18, 1994); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (June 12, 1997) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Vaughn Greene – Brooklyn, NY Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; Northern District of Georgia Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 1, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire May 19, 2017.

Stuart John Greger – Glennville, GA Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Southern District of Georgia Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 7, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Tyrone Grimes – Inwood, NY Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school; engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, convicted felon in possession of a gun; Eastern District of New York; Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 29, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Ricky Lee Groves – Smithfield, NC Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting; trading food stamps for cocaine base and aiding and abetting (five counts); Eastern District of North Carolina Sentence: Life imprisonment plus 60 months' imprisonment, five years' supervised release (February 16, 1995) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Thaddeas Kulani Thomas Hall – Waipahu, HI Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of Hawaii Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 16, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Forrest Hamm – Miami, FL

Offense: 1. Possession of contraband (marijuana) in a federal correctional institution; District of New Jersey 2. Possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine; Middle District of Georgia 3. Supervised release violation; Southern District of Florida Sentence: 1. Two months' imprisonment (consecutive) (September 3, 2013) 2. 262 months' imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 5, 2004) 3. 30 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (June 3, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Eddie Harley – Baltimore, MD Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing cocaine, heroin, and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing heroin; District of Maryland Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 21, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Monica Haro – Mission, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to commit money laundering; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 188 months' imprisonment; three years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (November 12, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Anthony T. Harris – Murfreesboro, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine and some quantity of marijuana; distribution of 50 grams of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a protected area; Middle District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 8, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Antone C. Harris – Indianapolis, IN Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment’ 10 years’ supervised release (September 8, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Brandon W. Harris – Mt. Vernon, IL Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; Southern District of Illinois Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $200 fine (May 3, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Clenneth J. Harris – Chattanooga, TN Offense: Possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine base for distribution; Eastern District of Tennessee Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 6, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Efrem Zemblish Harris – Tulsa, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine in excess of five kilograms, cocaine base in excess of 50 grams, and a quantity of marijuana, and sentencing enhancement; conspiracy to use telecommunication facilities to commit or facilitate acts constituting a felony and sentencing enhancement; conspiracy to establish or maintain a location for the purpose of storing or distributing controlled substances and sentencing enhancement; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; interstate travel in aid of racketeering; Northern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $5,000 fine (June 5, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

Eric Harris – Philadelphia, PA Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and marijuana; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (four counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; Eastern District of Pennsylvania Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 12 years' supervised release; $2,500 fine (January 19, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $2,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Linwood Claude Harris, Jr. – Monroe, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Northern District of Georgia Sentence: 250 months' imprisonment; 20 years' supervised release; $2,000 fine (February 10, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Shaun Kevin Harris – Sutton, WV Offense: Cocaine conspiracy; aiding and abetting distribution of crack cocaine (two counts); distribution of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Northern District of West Virginia Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $5,000 fine (January 30, 2002) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Tyrone A. Harris – Spotsylvania, VA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine base; Eastern District of Virginia Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (August 15, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Charles Harrison – Charlotte, NC Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; District of Columbia Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (July 21, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of $25,000 fine remitted.

Marlon R. Harrison – Savannah, GA Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Georgia Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 26, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Todd Lowell G. Haworth – Kina, ID

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; District of Idaho

Sentence: 276 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $2,000 fine (December 21, 2005); amended to 235 months' imprisonment (October 13, 2015) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Andre Haynes – Miami, FL Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida Sentence: 202 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 25, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 16, 2017.

Gregory Hearn – Kilgore, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 2, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Antonio Jeron Hemphill – Rock Hill, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 14, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Michael Henderson – Newark, NJ Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin; Western District of North Carolina Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (December 24, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Walter Henry, III – Capitol Heights, MD Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; aiding and abetting; unlawful possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin (two counts); District of Columbia Sentence: Life imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (March 12, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Lejandra Deshawn Herman – Knoxville, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (May 2, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Domingo Hernandez – Ledgewood, NJ Offense: Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance; unlawful transport of firearms; District of New Jersey Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 2, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Jackie Hernandez – Park Forest, IL Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; knowingly and intentionally used telephone in furtherance of a drug offense; Northern District of Indiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 23, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Keith Angelo Hernandez – Atlanta, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 322 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (January 25, 1996) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Ramiro Hernandez – Edinburg, TX Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; Eastern District of Wisconsin Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $8,400 restitution (March 13, 2007) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Hassan Hills – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 50 grams or more of cocaine base, and marijuana; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $1,500 fine (December 19, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Eric Hinton – Ypsilanti, MI

Offense: Distribution of a controlled substance (2 counts); Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (February 9, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

Brian Douglas Hoggard – Coatesville, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and aiding and abetting (2 counts); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 204 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $3,000 fine (March 27, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 19, 2018 and unpaid balance of the $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.