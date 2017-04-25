Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Obama returns to spotlight with panel discussion in Chicago

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Apr 24, 2017 11:13 PM EST | Updated: Apr 25, 2017 1:02 PM EST

Former President Obama returned to the spotlight Monday, hosting a panel discussion at the University of Chicago. 

In his first public remarks since leaving the White House, Obama steered clear of talking about President Trump. Instead he discussed civic engagement and how young people can become leaders. 

Obama says he wants to use his new free time to help young people bridge divides in our country. 

About 500 people attended the invitation-only event, most of them college students. 

