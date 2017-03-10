Officers honored at Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership Banquet
Posted: Mar 10, 2017 4:04 PM EST | Updated: Mar 10, 2017 4:12 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -
At the Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership Banquet Thursday night, area officers were honored for their work in 2016.
The officers who had the most OWI arrests in 2016 were:
- Michael Hekathorn, Bristol Police Department
- Scott Frey, Elkhart County Sheriff's Department
- Justin Gage, Elkhart Police Department
- Kyle Kalb Goshen Police Department
- Jonathon Price, Indiana State Police
- Bryan Wodtkey, Middlebury Police Department
- Tom Sheline Millersburg Police Department
- Ken Ulanowicz Nappanee Police Department
- Eric Lechlitner Wakarusa Police Department (11th win)
Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers and Undersheriff Sean Holmes were given the Visionary Award at the banquet for founding Positively Elkhart County, a school based prevention program.