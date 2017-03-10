Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Officers honored at Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership Banquet

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 10, 2017 4:04 PM EST | Updated: Mar 10, 2017 4:12 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

At the Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership Banquet Thursday night, area officers were honored for their work in 2016.

The officers who had the most OWI arrests in 2016 were:

  • Michael Hekathorn, Bristol Police Department
  • Scott Frey, Elkhart County Sheriff's Department
  • Justin Gage, Elkhart Police Department
  • Kyle Kalb Goshen Police Department
  • Jonathon Price, Indiana State Police
  • Bryan Wodtkey, Middlebury Police Department
  • Tom Sheline Millersburg Police Department
  • Ken Ulanowicz Nappanee Police Department
  • Eric Lechlitner Wakarusa Police Department (11th win)

Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers and Undersheriff Sean Holmes were given the Visionary Award at the banquet for founding Positively Elkhart County, a school based prevention program.

