Officers honored at Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership Banquet

At the Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership Banquet Thursday night, area officers were honored for their work in 2016.

The officers who had the most OWI arrests in 2016 were:

Michael Hekathorn, Bristol Police Department

Scott Frey, Elkhart County Sheriff's Department

Justin Gage, Elkhart Police Department

Kyle Kalb Goshen Police Department

Jonathon Price, Indiana State Police

Bryan Wodtkey, Middlebury Police Department

Tom Sheline Millersburg Police Department

Ken Ulanowicz Nappanee Police Department

Eric Lechlitner Wakarusa Police Department (11th win)

Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers and Undersheriff Sean Holmes were given the Visionary Award at the banquet for founding Positively Elkhart County, a school based prevention program.