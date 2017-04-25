Officers involved in off-duty shooting identified

Michigan City Police have released the names of the off-duty officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon at Franciscan Health.

Sergeant Ken Havlin, a thirty year veteran of the department, and Officer Charles Henderson, a twenty year veteran of the department, were both working at Franciscan Health Saturday afternoon when visitors at the hospital asked for their help.

Their family member refused to leave his vehicle in the hospital parking lot to seek medical assistance.

Sergeant Havlin and Officer Henderson, who were both in uniforms, approached a pickup truck with Thomas J. Walsh III of Michigan City seated on the passenger side.

Havlin was on the driver's side of the truck and Henderson was on the passenger side.

While speaking with Walsh, he allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it at Havlin.

Henderson pulled his weapon and fired several shots at Walsh.

Walsh was flown to Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Indiana State Police are investigating.

