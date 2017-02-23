Officers participate in de-escalation training

Officers from Elkhart, South Bend, and Illinois gathered to work on how to de-escalate a potentially life-threatening situation Thursday.

The de-escalation training created different situations for officers to learn how to handle them.

The hands-on training teaches different techniques and methods to keep people calm during these stressful situations.

Police say the key to any situation is communication.

“How to come to a situation and bring peace with you. Again, it’s not like we haven't done this, because our tactics have always been in law enforcement, we just put this together to create a method, a template for them to be using them,” said Gary Klugiewicz, Director of Training.

Police say this isn't new to them, but they can always enhance their skills.

Their goal is to have no escalation rather than having to calm someone down.