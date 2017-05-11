Ohio House passes bill to allow low-cost alternatives to the EpiPen

Michael Bratton

TOLEDO, OH -- The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday aimed at allowing low-cost alternatives to the EpiPen in the Buckeye State.

Dubbed as the "Epinephrine Accessibility Act," House Bill 101 seeks to make auto-injectors more affordable and accessible for those who rely on them to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

The newly passed bill has ties to Northwest Ohio as Rep. Derek Merrin of Monclova Township sponsored the bill.

"This bill will ensure patients receive epinephrine at the best available price and increase access to a life-saving medication," said Merrin is a release provided to 13abc.

The cost of the name brand life-saving device has jumped nearly 500 percent over recent years making it too expensive for some people to purchase.

