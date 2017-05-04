One dead, several injured in Flint shooting

Jessica Royce

FLINT, Mich. (CNN/WNEM) -- At least one person is dead and several others hurt after a shooting in the city of Flint.

It happened about 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the 600 block of Copeman, near Dupont Street.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with the Michigan State Police said four or five people were shot in the area. At least one adult was killed, Kaiser said.

Police confirm at least one person of interest has been taken away in handcuffs.

Police have a large area taped off as they investigate around a red van and the yard in front of a home.

K-9 officers were also called to the scene, which encompasses around five or six intersections.

One resident told TV5 they heard several gunshots, a pause, and then another round of gunfire.

A violent week in Flint

The shooting happens the day after a water distribution site in Flint went on lock down because of a nearby shooting.

It happened about noon Wednesday in the area of W. Court Street and Mann Avenue in Flint.

Police said four to six teenagers were in the area shooting at each other.

Residents said it wasn't the first time they have heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

