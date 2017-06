One eastbound lane of Toll Road closed at MM 88.9

One eastbound lane of the Indiana Toll Road is shut down at mile marker 88.9.

A semi driving westbound crossed over the median into the passing lane of eastbound traffic.

The road is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. after the semi is removed.

The 88.9 mile marker is between the Mishawaka and Elkhart exits.