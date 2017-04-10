One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Cass County Deputies say at approximately 5: 47 p.m., a motorcycle driven by 45-year-old Brian Klink of Cassopolis lost control on Robinson Road and crashed.

Klink was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka for treatment of unknown injuries.

His passenger, 45-year-old Debora Klink of Cassopolis, was treated and released at the scene.

Officials say drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the crash.