One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 1:56 PM EST | Updated: Apr 10, 2017 2:40 PM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
Cass County Deputies say at approximately 5: 47 p.m., a motorcycle driven by 45-year-old Brian Klink of Cassopolis lost control on Robinson Road and crashed.
Klink was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka for treatment of unknown injuries.
His passenger, 45-year-old Debora Klink of Cassopolis, was treated and released at the scene.
Officials say drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the crash.