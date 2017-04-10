Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 1:56 PM EST | Updated: Apr 10, 2017 2:40 PM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening. 

Cass County Deputies say at approximately 5: 47 p.m., a motorcycle driven by 45-year-old Brian Klink of Cassopolis lost control on Robinson Road and crashed. 

Klink was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka for treatment of unknown injuries. 

His passenger, 45-year-old Debora Klink of Cassopolis, was treated and released at the scene. 

Officials say drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the crash. 

