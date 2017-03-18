One injured in crash, alcohol use suspected

A man was in the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a retaining wall.

Michigan State Police say at approximately 1:50 a.m., 23-year-old Tylre Gaiser of Vicksburg was traveling northbound on Silver Street when he allegedly ran a stop sign at the Michigan Avenue intersection, striking the wall shortly after.

Gaiser was trapped inside his 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck and was extricated by the Mendon Fire Department.

He was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of his injuries. The severity of his injuries or his condition has not been released.

According to MSP, alcohol use, poor visibility due to fog, and wet roads could be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.