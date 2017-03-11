Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

One injured in two-car crash

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 11, 2017 5:22 PM EST | Updated: Mar 11, 2017 4:30 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

One person was injured in a two-car crash near the intersection of Ironwood and Cleveland Roads Saturday afternoon. 

Officers say the call came in around 2:30 p.m. and were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes. 

The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

According to emergency crews, the crash appears to be a T-bone accident at this time. 

