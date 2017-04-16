Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

One person extricated from vehicle, taken to hospital in Berrien County crash

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 16, 2017 4:22 AM EST
BUCHANAN, Mich. -

A person was extricated from a car and transferred to the hospital with injuries after a head-on collision on U.S. 12. 

According to Bertrand Township Fire Officials, the crash between the car and a white pickup truck happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dayton Road. 

The driver of the truck was treated and released on the scene. 

At this time, the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. 

