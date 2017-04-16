One person extricated from vehicle, taken to hospital in Berrien County crash

A person was extricated from a car and transferred to the hospital with injuries after a head-on collision on U.S. 12.

According to Bertrand Township Fire Officials, the crash between the car and a white pickup truck happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dayton Road.

The driver of the truck was treated and released on the scene.

At this time, the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown.