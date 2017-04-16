One person injured in Cass County shooting

CASS, MI- One person is injured following a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department was called to the 17000 block of Kline Road in Niles in regards to a person being shot. The call came in around 6 a.m.

Edwardsburg officers and Cass County sheriffs found a 34-year-old, male victim with a gun shot wound that had grazed his cheek and gone into his neck. The victim was conscious and alert when crews arrived.

He was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Police have stated they have a 17-year-old in custody pending charges.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says the victim is the suspect's uncle.