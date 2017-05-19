Organizers get ready to ride for veterans

Organizers are geared up for the weekend’s big motorcycle ride for veterans.

The American Legion Post 308 in Osceola, told us what's in store for Sunday morning.

All proceeds will go to a local military family.

The American Legion says it's all about giving back to those who gave all.

“When we send a soldier, sailor, airman, or marine into harm’s way, unfortunately, very sadly and tragically some don't come home and what we are striving to do is not only raise awareness about that fact, but to in some small humble way give back to the families that have given so much for us,” said Chuck Wotring, Chaplain.

If you want to sign up, you can starting at 8 a.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking lot on Portage Avenue in South Bend.

The 60-mile ride will take you throughout Michiana and end at the Osceola post.