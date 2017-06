Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Michiana

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to Michiana.

The iconic 27-foot long hot dog will be rolling into Warsaw on Friday, March 17 with Cookout Christian and Relish Rachel.

The Wienermobile will be at the martins Supermarket at 1150 Husky Trail from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by and get a Wiener Whistle, see what it's really like inside a hot dog and take pictures with the Wienermobile.