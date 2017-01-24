Oscar Nominations: The list
By Lisa Respers France CNN
(CNN) -- Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.
The nominees include:
Performance by an actor in a leading role
- Casey Affleck in "Manchester by the Sea"
- Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Ryan Gosling in "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen in "Captain Fantastic"
- Denzel Washington in "Fences"
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
- Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
- Jeff Bridges in "Hell or High Water"
- Lucas Hedges in "Manchester by the Sea"
- Dev Patel in "Lion"
- Michael Shannon in "Nocturnal Animals"
Performance by an actress in a leading role
- Isabelle Huppert in "Elle"
- Ruth Negga in "Loving"
- Natalie Portman in "Jackie"
- Emma Stone in "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep in "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
- Viola Davis in "Fences"
- Naomie Harris in "Moonlight"
- Nicole Kidman in "Lion"
- Octavia Spencer in "Hidden Figures"
- Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea"
Best animated feature film of the year
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Moana"
- "My Life as a Zucchini"
- "The Red Turtle"
- "Zootopia"
Achievement in cinematography
- "Arrival"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Moonlight"
- "Silence"
Achievement in costume design
- "Allied"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- "Jackie"
- "La La Land"
Achievement in directing
- "Arrival" - Denis Villeneuve
- "Hacksaw Ridge" - Mel Gibson
- "La La Land" - Damien Chazelle
- "Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan
- "Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins
Best documentary feature
- "Fire at Sea"
- "I Am Not Your Negro"
- "Life, Animated"
- "O.J.: Made in America"
- "13th"
Best documentary short subject
- "Extremis"
- "4.1 Miles"
- "Joe's Violin"
- "Watani: My Homeland"
- "The White Helmets"
Achievement in film editing
- "Arrival"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Hell or High Water"
- "La La Land"
- "Moonlight"
Best foreign language film of the year
- "Land of Mine"
- "A Man Called Ove"
- "The Salesman"
- "Tanna"
- "Toni Erdmann"
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
- "A Man Called Ove"
- "Star Trek Beyond"
- "Suicide Squad"
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
- "Jackie"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Moonlight"
- "Passengers"
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
- "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"
- "Can't Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"
- "City Of Stars" from "La La Land"
- "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"
- "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"
Best motion picture of the year
- "Arrival"
- "Fences"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Hell or High Water"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"
Achievement in production design
- "Arrival"
- "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- "Hail, Caesar!"
- "La La Land"
- "Passengers"
Best animated short film
- "Blind Vaysha"
- "Borrowed Time"
- "Pear Cider and Cigarettes"
- "Pearl"
- "Piper"
Best live action short film
- "Ennemis Intérieurs"
- "La Femme et le TGV"
- "Silent Nights"
- "Sing"
- "Timecode"
Achievement in sound editing
- "Arrival"
- "Deepwater Horizon"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "La La Land"
- "Sully"
Achievement in sound mixing
- "Arrival"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "La La Land"
- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
- "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"
Achievement in visual effects
- "Deepwater Horizon"
- "Doctor Strange"
- "The Jungle Book"
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Adapted screenplay
- "Arrival"
- "Fences
- "Hidden Figures"
- "Lion"
- "Moonlight"
Original screenplay
- "Hell or High Water"
- "La La Land"
- "The Lobster"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "20th Century Women"
