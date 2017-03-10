Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Over 20 cats removed from abandoned South Bend home

Posted: Mar 10, 2017 4:13 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

South Bend Animal Care and Control seized around 25 cats from an abandoned home in the 1100 block of South Logan St. on Thursday afternoon.

They say they found 18 cats alive and around 7 deceased kittens and stillborns.

Employees on scene say when they rescued the cats from the home, the animals seemed afraid but no further information in to their condition was available.

SBACC says before the raid, they were tracking the situation in the home and are aware of suspects. They are continuing the investigation and will be looking in to possible animal abuse charges.

