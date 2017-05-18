Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Overdose at motel leads to 4 arrests

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 18, 2017 1:04 PM EST
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -

An apparent overdose at the RedRock Inn led to four arrests Tuesday evening.

Marshall County Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man at the motel just after 7:30 p.m.

Police located the man in a room and used Narcan to help him recover. 

While in the room, police conducted a search and found drugs.

According to officers, 23-year-old Steven Cogswell of Plymouth and 25-year-old Jacqueline Poull of Plymouth were arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance. 

Christopher Fields, 43, of North Judson and James Bailey, 27, of Plymouth were charged with dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, and visiting a common nuisance. 

Cogswell and Poull are held at the Marshall County Jail on $3,000 dollar bonds while Fields and Bailey are held on $20,000 bonds. 

