Overnight fire destroys South Bend house
Posted: May 9, 2017 3:42 AM EST | Updated: May 9, 2017 3:06 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
A fire destroyed a house in South Bend early Tuesday morning.
It started between 1 and 1:30 a.m. in the vacant home on Detroit Avenue, on the city's southwest side.
According to investigators, someone called 911, and said they heard a loud bang before the fire.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are looking for the cause.
Firefighters stayed at the home after putting out the flames to fight hot spots.