Overnight fire destroys South Bend house

A fire destroyed a house in South Bend early Tuesday morning.

It started between 1 and 1:30 a.m. in the vacant home on Detroit Avenue, on the city's southwest side.

According to investigators, someone called 911, and said they heard a loud bang before the fire.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

Firefighters stayed at the home after putting out the flames to fight hot spots.