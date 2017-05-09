Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Overnight fire destroys South Bend house

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: May 9, 2017 3:42 AM EST | Updated: May 9, 2017 3:06 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A fire destroyed a house in South Bend early Tuesday morning.

It started between 1 and 1:30 a.m. in the vacant home on Detroit Avenue, on the city's southwest side.

According to investigators, someone called 911, and said they heard a loud bang before the fire.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

Firefighters stayed at the home after putting out the flames to fight hot spots.

