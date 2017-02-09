Owner of Carl Kay Memorials dies

Michiana's law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their biggest supporters.

Carl Kay, the owner of Carl Kay Memorials, died Wednesday from several health complications in Florida.

Kay designed and created memorials for St Joseph County deputies, along with South Bend and Elkhart police and fire, for free.

"Carl Kay just a really super person that has always supported law enforcement. Any time we had an officer injured or killed in the line of duty, Carl and his wife Micheline were always there for us. Would always step forward and were nice enough to do stuff for us for the memorials that we had," St. Joseph County Sheriff Michael D. Grzegorek.

Kay's service will be held in Michiana.