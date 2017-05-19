Ox-Bow fourth graders launch weather balloon in integrated lab

It was a big day for science at Concord Ox-Bow Elementary, the whole school watched Miss King's fourth grade class launch a weather balloon with experiments into the upper atmosphere.

This integrated lab required the students to do research, plan experiments and getting air clearance by the FAA. It combines multiple subjects into one project.

We are learning to work together as a team. Math, science, writing , we are learning a lot of things today. - Akash Agarwal, 4th Grade Student

The balloon took 10 experiments into the upper atmosphere. Students had to guess what effect the low pressure and extreme temperatures would have on the objects that included ping-pong balls. blueberries and candy.

The class then got on a bus a tracked the balloon to it's landing site to observe the results. At last notice the balloon landed 200 miles from Ox-Bow, northwest of Detroit.