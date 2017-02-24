Part of U.S. 20 to close for testing Monday

One lane on U.S. 20 between U.S.31/Michigan Street exit and State Road 331 North will close Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the closure is due to crews conducting soil tests in the area.

The road will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and INDOT says to expect delays and allow for extra travel time.

INDOT reminds drivers to pay attention to signs in the work zone, follow speed limits, and keep an eye out for workers.