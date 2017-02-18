Parts of Indiana Toll Road to close for construction

Starting Saturday, sections of the Indiana Toll Rd will begin to close for repairs as a part of the state's PUSH Project.

The project is a 200 million dollar investment that will fix over 70 miles of pavement and make improvements to more than 50 bridges throughout the state.

Crews will begin placing barriers Saturday in La Porte, Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. Restrictions will affect the following locations:

Lake and Porter County

Milemarker 20-25

Milemarker 30-34

LaPorte County

Milemarker 48-52

Milemarker 58

St. Joseph County

Milemarker 67-69

Milemarker 75-78

Elkhart County

Milemarker 91-93

Interchange closures:

Exit number 23 eastbound entrance and westbound exit

Exit number 77 eastbound entrance only

Construction in those restricted zones is set to begin in March, 2017.