Parts of Indiana Toll Road to close for construction

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Feb 18, 2017 12:47 AM EST

Starting Saturday, sections of the Indiana Toll Rd will begin to close for repairs as a part of the state's PUSH Project. 

The project is a 200 million dollar investment that will fix over 70 miles of pavement and make improvements to more than 50 bridges throughout the state. 

Crews will begin placing barriers Saturday in La Porte, Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. Restrictions will affect the following locations: 

Lake and Porter County
Milemarker 20-25
Milemarker 30-34

LaPorte County
Milemarker 48-52
Milemarker 58

St. Joseph County
Milemarker 67-69
Milemarker 75-78

Elkhart County
Milemarker 91-93

Interchange closures:

Exit number 23 eastbound entrance and westbound exit 

Exit number 77 eastbound entrance only

Construction in those restricted zones is set to begin in March, 2017. 

