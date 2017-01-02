Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on CR12

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash that happened early Sunday morning on CR12, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of a Ford Explorer told deputies she was driving eastbound in the 19000 block of CR 12 when a man walked in front of her vehicle. She said she didn't have enough time to avoid a collision and struck the pedestrian.

At least three people witnessed the accident, including a relative of the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 26-year-old Bradley Johnson. According to deputies he suffered a brain bleed, broken pelvis, broken leg and lacerated kidney.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.