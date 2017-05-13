Pedestrian struck by vehicle, driver arrested

A 72-year-old man from Dowagiac was struck by a vehicle, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries Friday evening.

Dowagiac Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene on South Lowe Street near Hendryx.

Officers found that a vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane of South Lowe Street while the pedestrian was talking to the driver of the vehicle.

Another vehicle traveling northbound attempted to go around the stopped vehicle when the victim reportedly stepped into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Officers say the victim hit the passenger-side windshield and was thrown to the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the oncoming vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was arrested at the scene.