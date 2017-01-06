Pediatric therapy clinic takes over old ITT Tech building

A pediatric therapy clinic just took over the old ITT Tech building on Dugdale Drive in South Bend. Hopebridge specializes in working with autistic children. They provide kids with treatment plans including speech and physical therapy and behavioral analysis.

“We moved into this facility two days ago and we did that to really address the growing needs for autism services in the south bend community. By moving here we’ve now expanded our opportunity to provide services to up to 200 patients, and we’ve created opportunities for new jobs in the community,” said CEO and Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk.

While they continue set up shop in their new facility they have already begun therapy sessions for children there.

To contact Hopebridge, call them at 574-400-2169 or visit their website by clicking here.