Penn softball routs St. Joe; grabs firm hold of NIC lead

Coming into Tuesday's game, the Penn Kingsmen softball team was having another great season but thoughts of a conference championship still had its doubts.

But Head Coach Beth Zachary's team put all those doubts to rest routing St. Joe 13-1 and grabbing at two game lead in the Northern Indiana Conference.