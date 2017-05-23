Penn, St. Joe softball advance; Watson tosses no-hitter
Posted: May 24, 2017 12:37 AM EST | Updated: May 23, 2017 11:43 PM EST
A big reason for the Penn Lady Kingsmen softball team being the top ranked team in the state, star pitcher Danielle Watson.
The Louisville commit continued her dominance Tuesday night fanning 16 batters and tossing a no-hitter as Penn defeated LaPorte to advance to play Adams Thursday in the sectional final.
St. Joe also out slugged Marian Tuesday 11-8 to advance to play Jimtown Thursday.
Highlights above.