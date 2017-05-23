Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Hurricane Harvey now a Category 2 storm

Penn, St. Joe softball advance; Watson tosses no-hitter

By: Jack Wascher Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 24, 2017 12:37 AM EST | Updated: May 23, 2017 11:43 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -

A big reason for the Penn Lady Kingsmen softball team being the top ranked team in the state, star pitcher Danielle Watson.

The Louisville commit continued her dominance Tuesday night fanning 16 batters and tossing a no-hitter as Penn defeated LaPorte to advance to play Adams Thursday in the sectional final.

St. Joe also out slugged Marian Tuesday 11-8 to advance to play Jimtown Thursday.

Highlights above.

Share this article:

Read More

Jay Thomas, 'Cheers' actor, dead at 69
FBI arrests Chinese national connected to malware used in OPM data breach
1 dead in Charleston hostage situation, officials say
Samsung chief gets 5-year prison term for corruption
Sign up for our newsletter!