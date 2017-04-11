Perkovic's career day carries Irish past Marquette

Sergio Perkovic set a new career high with six goals including the game winner with less than 30 seconds to play as 7th ranked Notre Dame Lacrosse defeated Marquette 11-10 Tuesday over at Arlotta Stadium

The Irish found the back of the net six times in the opening 15 minutes to build an early four-goal advantage, as the squad led Marquette 6-2 after the first frame. Perkovic and Wynne each scored twice and Brendan Gleason and Bobby Gray both added a goal to get Notre Dame off to a strong start.



Perkovic wasted no time in extending the Irish lead in the second stanza, scoring two more times in the first minute of the quarter to make the score 8-2 in favor of Notre Dame. Facing a six-goal deficit, the Golden Eagles scored three times to finish the first half and managed to cut the Irish lead in half at the break with the score 8-5.



Coming out of the intermission both Notre Dame and Marquette scored twice in the third quarter to move the score to 10-7. Perkovic scored the first goal for the Irish in the third quarter and senior Anthony Marin posted his first goal of the season to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.



Marquette started the fourth frame strong, finding the back of the net two times in the opening three minutes to cut the Notre Dame lead to just one at 10-9. Just over four minutes later the Golden Eagles completed the comeback and tied the game up at 10-10 with 7:56 remaining in regulation. Both teams had opportunities over the next seven minutes to grab the go-ahead goal but the score remained level at 10-10 with one minute to play.

And that's when Perkovic did his thing, muscling his way through the defense for his sixth goal of the game.