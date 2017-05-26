Person hit by vehicle on Lincoln Way, crews responding

A person hit by a vehicle is said to be unresponsive as emergency crews are being called to the scene.

Officials say a female was hit by a car while riding her bike and was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened at 1336 Lincoln Way West at approximately 9:04 p.m.

An officer was at the intersection when the crash occured.

That officer says a car ran a red light and struck the bicyclist.

No other details are known at this time and we are working to confirm the condition of the victim.