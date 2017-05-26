Person hit by vehicle on Lincoln Way, crews responding
Posted: May 26, 2017 10:12 PM EST | Updated: May 26, 2017 11:45 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
A person hit by a vehicle is said to be unresponsive as emergency crews are being called to the scene.
Officials say a female was hit by a car while riding her bike and was taken to the hospital.
The incident happened at 1336 Lincoln Way West at approximately 9:04 p.m.
An officer was at the intersection when the crash occured.
That officer says a car ran a red light and struck the bicyclist.
No other details are known at this time and we are working to confirm the condition of the victim.