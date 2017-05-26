Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking: Victims named in Elkhart hit and run

Person hit by vehicle on Lincoln Way, crews responding

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 26, 2017 10:12 PM EST | Updated: May 26, 2017 11:45 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A person hit by a vehicle is said to be unresponsive as emergency crews are being called to the scene. 

Officials say a female was hit by a car while riding her bike and was taken to the hospital. 

The incident happened at 1336 Lincoln Way West at approximately 9:04 p.m. 

An officer was at the intersection when the crash occured. 

That officer says a car ran a red light and struck the bicyclist. 

No other details are known at this time and we are working to confirm the condition of the victim. 

