Person trapped in crash on Indiana Toll Road

Indiana State Police say a person was trapped after a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road.

They tell us it happened near the University Park Mall. The vehicle ended up wedged under the Main Street overpass in Mishawaka.

Trooper say the victim is not seriously hurt, but he went to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.