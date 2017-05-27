Pharmacy robberies in Indiana are decreasing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Hoosier state has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of pharmacy robberies this year.

According to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler there have only been 10 pharmacy robberies in the state of Indiana so far, but in previous years this was an issue.

In 2015 and 2016 Indiana ranked as the state with the highest pharmacy robberies. In 2015, there were a total of 168 pharmacy robberies. In 2016 there were a total of 78.

It all could be changing because of the recent changes in federal prosecution laws. U.S. Attorney Public Affairs Officer Tim Horty says these penalties are stricter.

This year Indiana lawmakers debated on a bill that would have increased penalties to certain drug crimes, including pharmacy robberies.

Horty says a new strategy for trying to reduce these robberies by prosecuting most of the individuals federally, even some juveniles, is now under the scrutiny of the U.S. attorney’s office.