Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Watch | Weather Alert - Flood Warning

Photos from Friday police chase released

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 5:20 PM EST | Updated: Apr 10, 2017 4:26 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -

Photos from a police pursuit that ended at the intersection of West Beardsley Avenue and North Riverside Drive Friday have been released. 

The pictures provided by The Elkhart Truth and the Elkhart Police Department shows the 2002 Mitsubishi crashed into a fountain with heavy front-end damage. 

There is damage to a utility pole and the fountain as well. 

Police say they first attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of East Beardsley Avenue and Johnson Street around 8:13 p.m.

The vehicle tried to flee from police when it veered off the roadway, crashing.    

According to authorities, the driver, a 27-year-old male, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries including a broken nose.

Per EPD, the case will go on to the prosecutor’s office for review. 

Share this article:

Read More

Ferguson police using new software to determine bias policing, assess new hires
Mount Baldy beach reopening
Trump administration seeks to renegotiate South Korea trade deal
It's gotten a lot harder to steal a Honda
Sign up for our newsletter!