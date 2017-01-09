Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Plane falls through frozen lake, pilot rescued

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Jan 9, 2017 7:41 PM EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2017 6:44 PM EST

A Grand Rapids pilot was rescued by a witness after his plane broke through the ice of Murray Lake and began to sink.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says the 2008 American Legend AL3C aircraft broke through the ice just before takeoff.

WOOD-TV reports the plane was equipped with "ski landing gear."

The pilot, James Bakeman, 59, got out of the plane and was rescued by a witness who used a kayak to take him to shore, deputies said.

The investigation will be conducted by the FAA.

Video courtesy ABC News/WZZM

