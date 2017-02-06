Plans advance for Jackson Intermediate School magnet program

Looking to boost enrollment in South Bend Schools, discussion continued at Monday’s school board meeting over the possibility of a new magnet program at Jackson Intermediate School.

A team working on the project provided an update to the board including the results of parent surveys and their program recommendation.

Principal Gretchen Mcendarfer says over the last two years, 130 students transferred from Jackson to magnet schools in the district.

“By offering a magnet program we definitely hope that kids will be excited to have a new choice, a new way of learning and a different opportunity than what they’re used to having,” said Mcendarfer.

Parent surveys showed out of the three program ideas, they most liked Project Lead the Way.

With a hands-on approach to learning, the program would focus on bio-medical and robotics classes. Mcendarfer says it would tie into the magnet program currently offered at Riley High School.

Board President Stan Wruble says he and the rest of the board are looking forward to implementing the new magnet program by Fall.

“We certainly want to get more students in our corporation but we want to serve the ones we have and we want to show the community that we more academic programs, we have more to offer and this is just another example of that,” said Wruble.

Next, Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Spells will offer his project recommendation by the March 6th board meeting.