Play ball! South Bend Cubs open home season tonight; fans to face new security measures

It’s time to play ball! Baseball season is back in Michana.

It’s opening day at home for the South Bend Cubs, who will play the West Michigan Whitecaps tonight.

The pregame events start with a pre-game concert by Ultrafab. The national anthem will be sung by Chicago Cubs artist John Vincent!!

Also tonight, former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent will be honored as part of this year’s 30th anniversary celebration!

The first 2,500 fans will receive a Cubs rally towel. And the first 2,000 fans will get a 2017 magnet schedule!

It’s also Flat Screen Saturday. Every inning, one fan at the game will win a 50-inch flat screen TV.

On the concourse expect to find balloon artists among other surprises.

The first pitch for Saturday’s game will be made by Crane Kennedy--- president of business operations for the Chicago Cubs.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

There are some new security guidelines that fans need to know about.

This new security system includes a bag check station just outside each gate. Security will handle all bag checks in detail along with officers from the South Bend police department.

Team president Joe Hart says they’ve had a bag check policy in place for five years, but this year he says the only difference this year is that they will have a bag check outside the gates before you come in.

Plus you need to remember lawn chairs, beach chairs, and umbrellas are not allowed.

There is also some construction going on that Hart wants fans to be aware of

Construction begins on the Ivy At Berlin Place. Construction will be just outside the main gates at the corner of Western Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard.

Because of that, Hart is encouraging all fans to arrive with extra time for parking.

On Sunday, the game will begin at 2:05 P.M. and gates will open at noon.

The first two thousand fans will get a magnet schedule.

But the first 1,000 fans will also receive a Cubs fleece blanket!!!

Also on Sunday, you can play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the post-game autograph session.

And as a reminder, gates open gates open two hours prior to the first pitch. The South Bend Cubs Performing Center will be open during home games to all ticket holders.