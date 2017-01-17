Plymouth Police arrest suspect in attempted robbery at Kroger

Plymouth Police say they have arrested the man who attempted to rob the Kroger store on January 12 as a result of tips from the public.

At 10:39 p.m. on January 12, Plymouth Police were called to the Kroger store on Michigan Street in Plymouth to investigate an attempted robbery.

The suspect attempted to rob the Kroger store, then became involved in an altercation with a person outside the store, police said.

The suspect took some merchandise from the person outside the store, police said.

Another customer fired a handgun into the air to stop the attack, police said.

The following day, police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the robbery.

The suspect, Sean Critchlow, was located on January 13 on preliminary charges of robbery and attempted robbery. Bond was set at $10,000.